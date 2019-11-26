|
Catherine A. Cindy Torrey, 69, of Medway died on November 22nd, 2019. Daughter of the late Asterio and Charlotte Silvetti, Cindy was born in Framingham and graduated from Framingham South High School in 68. She married the love of her life soon after high school graduation, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary recently. In the early years of her marriage, she worked at Bancroft Sportswear before starting her own housecleaning business, she also cooked and cleaned at the Fatima Shrine in Holliston. Cindy prided herself on making a comfortable and loving home for her husband and son, and never failed to work hard. She was always the first person to offer help to anyone in need. Cindy loved taking care of her loved ones, cooking, feeding everyone, taking care of her home, spending time with her friends and family, shopping, and camping at Lamb City Campground in Phillipston, MA, where her fellow campers were more like family than friends. In her free time, she enjoyed watching General Hospital and the Hallmark Channel. Cindys laughter filled whatever room she was in, and she was generous beyond compare. Cindy was a devoted wife, mother, sister-in-law, and grandmother, and friend to many. She is survived by her adoring husband, Samuel Butch Torrey Jr. and her loving son, Samuel Butch Torrey III of Medway, her daughter-in-law, Amanda Torrey of Blackstone, and the treasures of her life, her dear grandchildren, Raina, Jason, and Tyler Torrey of Blackstone, MA, along with extended family members including sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family and friends will honor and remember Cindys life by celebrating her Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 30th in St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverly St. Framingham at 10 oclock. Interment will be private. For directions and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019