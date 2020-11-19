1/
Catherine F. Creasia
Mrs. Catherine F. (Pierce) Creasia, 72, of Bellingham MA, died Tuesday evening (November 17, 2020) at the Milford Regional Medical Center after an illness. She was the beloved wife of Thomas N. Creasia. Catherine was born in Fitchburg MA, the daughter of the late Arthur and the late Vincenza "Gemma" ( Falzone) Pierce. She was a graduate of St. Bernards High School, Class of 1966. Catherine had been employed as an administrative assistant for over thirty years for the Town of Bellingham, first working at the Council on Aging and then for the Town Administrator. Catherine loved to travel, especially going on cruises and visiting various "bed & breakfast" locations throughout New England. But her favorite past-time was spending time with her grandchildren. Along with her beloved husband of forty-seven years, she is survived by her son: Ryan P. Creasia and his wife Amy of Milford MA; her two grandsons: Dominic Creasia and Samuel Creasia of Milford MA; also her nieces & nephews. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Private Funeral Services will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no visiting hours. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www. edwardsmemorialfuneral home.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
