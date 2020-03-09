|
|
Catherine J. Mabie, 55, of Milford passed away Sat. March 7, 2020 in Marlboro Hospital, Marlboro after an illness. A lifelong resident of Milford, Catherine was born in Framingham in 1965 the daughter of the late Richard and Joyce (Smith) Mabie and was a graduate of Milford High School. For the past 15 years, she had worked at Kindercare Learning Centers in Milford where she was well loved by the students and families. She was everyones favorite "Auntie". Prior to that, she was a creative and talented florist at Plaza Florist in Framingham. Catherine loved to travel and see new things. She enjoyed her trips to Cape Cod, Disney World, and Hawaii. She always gravitated to the beach and water. She is survived by her siblings Bryan D and his wife Carlene Mabie of Shrewsbury, Kevin P. Mabie of Milford, and Maureen J. Sacco of Uxbridge; her step-father Sal Taralli of Milford; nieces and nephews Katie Angelo, Richie Mabie, Bonnie Spencer, Julie Pichel, Jennifer Mabie, Danny Mabie, Ryan Mabie, Rachel Mabie, Cameron Mabie, and Luke Sacco, and many great nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Richard and Joyce, a brother Rick Mabie and two sisters-in-law Tina Mabie and Monica Mabie. Visiting hours will be Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 5 | 7 p.m. in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford. Funeral services will be private at a later date. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 9, 2020