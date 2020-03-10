|
|
Mrs. Charlene M. (Fafard) Carlson, 64, of Millville MA and formerly of Hopedale MA died unexpectedly on Thursday (March 5, 2020) in Jamaica while on vacation with her husband. She was the beloved wife of Eric C. Carlson and the beloved daughter of Lorraine (Hixon) Fafard of Hopedale MA. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA (www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com) are incomplete at this time.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 10, 2020