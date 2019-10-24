|
UXBRIDGE Mrs. Charlene M. (Williams) Magliocca, 66, of Uxbridge MA, died Monday (October 21, 2019) at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of John M. Magliocca. Charlene was born in Framingham MA, the daughter of the late Charles C. and the late Rose (Bonetta) Williams. She had been employed as a registered nurse for over twenty years working in the health care industry. In accordance with her wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Celebration of Life on Saturday (November 9th) from 11am to 1pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Please visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donation may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019