|
|
Mr. Charles A. Pederzoli Jr., 88, of Cape Canaveral FL and formerly of Springfield MA, died Sunday (April 14, 2019) at Bay State Medical Center in Springfield MA. He was the beloved husband of Joan W. (Warner) Pederzoli. He was the son of the late Charles and the late Adele (Mainini) Pederzoli.He was predeceased by three very young daughters, Donna Marie, Susan Marie and Ann Marie; also a sister Dorothy Antonellis of Milford MA. He was a graduate of Springfield Technical High School and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy. He managed the family owned business, Pederzoli Drug Store in Springfield MA for many years. He was an avid boater, and a member of the Springfield Yacht & Canoe Club, where he served as treasurer for 17 years. He and his wife lived on their boat for 20 years, traveling the East coast to Florida and back to Chester CT every year. Along with his beloved wife of 65 years, he is survived by 10 nieces and 3 nephews. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass on Monday (April 23rd) at 10am in St. Patricks Church, 1900 Allen Street, Springfield MA. Burial of his cremains will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in Springfield MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 17, 2019