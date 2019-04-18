Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick’s Church
1900 Allen Street
Springfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Pederzoli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles A. Pederzoli Jr.

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Charles A. Pederzoli Jr. Obituary
Mr. Charles A. Pederzoli, Jr., 88, of Cape Canaveral FL and formerly of Springfield MA, died Sunday (April 14, 2019). He was the beloved husband of Joan W. (Warner) Pederzoli. He was the son of the late Charles and the late Adele (Mainini) Pederzoli. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Antonellis of Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY (April 23rd) at 10am in St. Patricks Church, 1900 Allen Street, Springfield MA. Burial of his cremains will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in Springfield MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www. edwardsmemorialfuneral home.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now