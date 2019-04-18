|
|
Mr. Charles A. Pederzoli, Jr., 88, of Cape Canaveral FL and formerly of Springfield MA, died Sunday (April 14, 2019). He was the beloved husband of Joan W. (Warner) Pederzoli. He was the son of the late Charles and the late Adele (Mainini) Pederzoli. He was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Antonellis of Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will take place. Relatives & friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on TUESDAY (April 23rd) at 10am in St. Patricks Church, 1900 Allen Street, Springfield MA. Burial of his cremains will follow in St. Michaels Cemetery in Springfield MA. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Visit www. edwardsmemorialfuneral home.com for complete obituary & condolence book.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 18, 2019