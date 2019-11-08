|
Charles A. Rose, 78, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at UMass Medical Center, Worcester. He was the husband of Sandra (Jacobs) Rose. In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by a daughter Meg and her husband Paul Streichert of Uxbridge; a daughter-in-law Jennifer Rose of NH; a brother Thomas Rose and a sister Sandra MacFarland both of NY and two grandchildren Maggie and Jack . He was predeceased by his son Charles A. Rose. Visiting hours will be Thurs. Nov. 14, 2019 from 5 -7 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge. A Celebration of Life with Eucharist will be held Fri. Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Trinity Episcopal Church, 17 Congress St., Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Rose Family Fund, c/o Savers Bank, 6 N. Main St., Uxbridge, MA 01569. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019