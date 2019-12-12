Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Services
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
(508) 435-6444
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:30 PM
Chesmore Funeral Home
57 Hayden Rowe St
Hopkinton, MA 01748
Charles F. Lowell Obituary
Charles Francis Lowell, 76, of Hopkinton, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Husband to Donna Irene (Wright) Lowell. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th from 4:00-6:30 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Hopkinton, 57 Hayden Rowe St. A funeral service will follow visitation at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or Boston Medflight, For full obit please visit, ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. bostonmedflight.org.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 12, 2019
