Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-5511
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home
42 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
19 Winter St.
Milford, MA
Charles L. Barry Obituary
Charles L. Barry, 87, a long time resident of Holliston and Mendon passed away peacefully on Sept 26, 2019 at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center, Northbridge after a battle with Alzheimers Disease. He leaves behind his wife of 57 years Sandy and his three sons, Charlie Jr., Jim and Tom and their spouses, Ellen, Patricia and Bobby. Charlie was a graduate of Boston University, a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and worked for the General Electric Company for many years. He was proud of the work he did and the friends he made. He enjoyed many hobbies, including building and flying model airplanes, woodworking, riding motorcycles, water skiing, target practice at the gun range and bird watching. He could build or fix most everything. Anyone who challenged him to a game of pool soon learned a lesson ! Visitation will be held on Saturday October 5, 2019 from 8:30 | 9:30 AM in the Buma Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in St. Marys Church, 19 Winter St., Milford. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Medway Rd., (Rt 109), Milford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzhe- imers Assoc., 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or . bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Sept. 30, 2019
