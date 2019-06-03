|
Charles Laquidara, age 92 of Andover, MA died May 27th, 2019 at the Bedford VA Hospital after a long illness. Charlie 'The Plumber' born in Boston and lived in Dorchester and Roxbury. Charlie served in the Army Air Corps in 1945 and 1946 as a Tech Sargent. He kept the B25s repaired and flying. A retired plumber and home builder, husband of the late Joan (Spinney) and father of the late John Laquidara is survived by his daughter Debra Jean Laquidara of Haverhill, MA. Sisters Angela Vicelli of Westwood and Ann Marie Vitale of Canton. Two brothers, Bill of Franklin and Thomas of North Reading. Charlie, the son of Charlie The Plumber Laquidara and Anna (LaMacchia) Laquidara took loving care of his mom until her death at age 95.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 3, 2019