Charles R. Matarazzo of Millis and formerly of Medfield, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was 79 years old. Charlie was the long-time owner of Millis Cycle for more than 45 years, and motorcycles were his passion. He was an avid billiards player and was inducted into the New England Hall of Fame. Charlies favorite past time was taking naps with his two cats Trouble and Pokey. He was well loved by his many friends and his family, and he will be terribly missed. Charlie was the beloved husband of Linda (Palumbo) Matarazzo and the devoted father of Cathy Main of Medfield, and Rick Matarazzo and his wife Mindy of Laconia, NH. He was also the proud grandfather of Alex Main and her husband Eric Walle, and Zack Main and great grandfather to Marin Walle. Charlie was the brother of Phyllis Polillio and her husband Tony, Joe Matarazzo and his wife Maureen, and of his step sister Ann Wallace whose husband Gordon sadly predeceased Charlie. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and one of his most special friends Jason DAngelo, but was predeceased by his godson Derek Polillio. Friends and family are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, November 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM, at Vine Lake Cemetery, 625 Main St., Medfield, MA 02052. Visiting hours will be the 2 hours previous from 10:30 AM until 12:30 PM, at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, MA O2052. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation in Charlies name to Seasons Hospice of Norwood https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate-today/
, or mail to Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6400 Shafer Ct. Suite 700, Rosemont, IL 60018.