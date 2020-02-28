|
|
Charlotte M. (Foss) Fregeau, 94, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Genesis (Milford Center) in Milford. She was born in Milford, MA on June 2, 1925 to the late Gertrude V. (Martin) Foss and Richmond W. Foss. She was the beloved wife and widow of World War II veteran Armand J. (Lucky) Fregeau, who passed away in 1999. They were married 51 years. Mrs. Fregeau had lived in Franklin for most of her life and received her education at Franklin High School. She worked at the Medway Hat Factory, Life Instrument in Franklin, Dennison in Framingham, Sylvania in Needham, and Corning in Medfield. Following her retirement in 1989, she moved to Florida soon after with her husband for five years before moving to Bourne for two years in 1997. She did volunteer Crime Watch patrols in Citrus County with her husband, was a member of the Franklin Senior Citizens, Franklin Trailblazers, and was active at Eaton Place where she had lived for the past nine years. Mrs. Fregeau will be waked from 2 PM to 4 PM on Sunday, March 1st at the Charles F. Oteri & Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage Street in Franklin, followed by a funeral service at 4 PM. Burial will be private. Mrs. Fregeau is survived by her two sons: Donald J. Fregeau of Charlotte, NC, and his wife Linda, and Robert A. Fregeau of Centerville; her two daughters: Gloria J. (Mrs. John) Flynn of Morgan Hill, CA and Barbara J. (Mrs. Duff) Kirklewski of Bellingham. She is survived by six granddaughters: Heather (Mrs. Frederick) Beauchesne, Jr. of Milford; Calista Fregeau of FL; Jessamyn (Mrs. Eddie) Vargas of FL; Spring (Mrs. David) Barrett of NC; Renee (Mrs. Adam) Tate of NC; Sheri Bixby of FL; six grandsons Robert Armand Fregeau of Wrentham, and his wife Stephanie; Scott Bixby of CA; Donald Fregeau Jr. of SC and his wife Katelynn; Jeremy Fregeau, Jonathan Fregeau, and Charles Fregeau of NC, as well as, twenty-one great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter, and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mr. Richmond W. Foss of Franklin, the late Clara (Mrs. James) Johnston of Franklin, the late Joseph Foss of Marlboro, and her younger sister Gertrude Carrigan of Olympia, WA had predeceased her. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mrs. Fregeaus memory to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or to a . Guestbook/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 28, 2020