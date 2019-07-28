|
Cheryl A. Hutchinson Stock, age 62, died unexpectedly July 24, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Pauline M. (Greene) Hutchinson and the late Roland Hutchinson. Cheryl was born in Peter- borough, NH and grew up in Hopkinton. She graduated Hopkinton High School in 1974 where she first met long-time partner and best friend, William McGrath. She raised two daughters, Cassie-Leigh who precedes her at the river by just 8 short days (10/23/84-7/15/19) and Randle Rae Stock Sbordone who will love and honor the two of them for the rest of her life. She was known as "Mama Stock" to innumerable young people wherever she went and lived her life with an open-door policy to offer love, support, and her beautiful smile to anyone who crossed her path. Although she was petite in stature, as her daughter, Cassie-Leigh, she lived her life with a vigor and heart that immediately filled the spaces she entered. She enjoyed gardening, old movies, laughing, and spending time in the beautiful home created by herself, William, and their adoring cat, Irma. Her lasagna and desserts will continue on as family legend. She was glamorous, welcoming, smart, silly, creative, and so, so special to all those who love her. Cheryl will also be loved and remembered by sister, Sharon Hutchinson, brother, Michael Hutchinson, nieces, Kaylyn, Tera, Karie Ann, Meghan, and Nicole, nephews, Johnny, Rick, and Mikey, as well as Christopher, husband to her daughter, Randle, and Jamie, life-time partner and bff to her daughter, Cassie-Leigh, all of her "lake kids" and assuredly everyone else she met. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, August 1 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street, Hopkinton, MA. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 28, 2019