Cheryl M. (Demers) Prokopis, 55, of Milford MA, died Monday (July 1, 2019) She was born in Cherry Point NC, the daughter of Robert A. and Margaret A. (Spillane) Demers. Cheryl had been employed as an LPN at Genesis Healthcare in Milford MA. Cheryl is survived by her 3 children: Emily A. Prokopis, Grant T. Prokopis and Mitch- ell R. Prokopis, all of Milford MA; her parents; 2 brothers; and her longtime significant other: Marc R. Carpentier of Woonsocket, RI. Her funeral will be held Saturday (July 6th) at 11am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 NOON in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 19 Winter Street, Milford MA. Cremation will follow. Visiting hours will be held Friday (July 5th) from 6pm to 8pm. Visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute at Milford Regional Medical Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 3, 2019