Chief Vincent W. Liberto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Chief's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Retired Milford Polic Chief Vincent. Liberto, 83, of Mashpee MA and formerly of Milford MA died Sunday evening (June 7, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (DePaolo) Liberto. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA (www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com) are incomplete at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved