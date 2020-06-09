Retired Milford Polic Chief Vincent. Liberto, 83, of Mashpee MA and formerly of Milford MA died Sunday evening (June 7, 2020) at his residence after an illness. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (DePaolo) Liberto. Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA (www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com) are incomplete at this time.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.