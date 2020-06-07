Christopher D. Bernier, 46, of Bellingham, passed away peacefully at Milford Regional Medical Center on June 1, 2020. He is the son of the late Debra L. (Newton) Bernier and Norman D. Bernier of Bellingham. He is the father of Brian of Bellingham and Thomas of Medway. He is the brother of Heidi F. (Bernier) Gilboy and her husband, Michael of Franklin and Elizabeth A. (Bernier) Vallee and her husband, Richard of Whitinsville. He is the former partner of Denise C. Bain of Medway. Christopher leaves his grandson Logan C. Bernier and many nephews. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and to sign guest book, visit cartiersfuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.