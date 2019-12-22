Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Vensel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Vensel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher Vensel Obituary
Christopher Vensel, age 54, passed away December 15, 2019, born September 20, 1965. Christopher work for Furgerson. He was big fan of Comic con Survived by his mother Frances Vensel of Milford, Mass, an brother Kenneth Vensel and sister-in-law Linda Vensel of Uxbridge, Mass. No calling hours due to the holiday season. A celebration of life service at Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, 61 Linwood Avenue, Whitinsville, MA., at 1 p.m. on January 5, 2020.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -