|
|
Christopher Vensel, age 54, passed away December 15, 2019, born September 20, 1965. Christopher work for Furgerson. He was big fan of Comic con Survived by his mother Frances Vensel of Milford, Mass, an brother Kenneth Vensel and sister-in-law Linda Vensel of Uxbridge, Mass. No calling hours due to the holiday season. A celebration of life service at Blackstone Valley United Methodist Church, 61 Linwood Avenue, Whitinsville, MA., at 1 p.m. on January 5, 2020.
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019