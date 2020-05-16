|
|
Claire C. Varney, 83, of Millbury and formerly of Upton, died on May 9, 2020, after suffering from Alzheimers disease for nearly six years. She was the widow of Russell A. Varney, who died on February 14, 2019, the couples 60th wedding anniversary. Claire was born in Milford, MA, a daughter of the late Eugene R. Cormier and Ruth M. (Killelea) Cormier of Upton. She was predeceased by her brothers, Richard and Robert, and a sister, Jean Fowler. She is survived by her sisters, Jane Kempskie of Worcester, and Mary Lapointe of Uxbridge. She also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mrs. Varney graduated from St. Marys High School in Milford, MA in 1954. She then began her career with the New England Telephone Company as a telephone operator. For the next 42 years, she rose through the ranks of the telecommunication company as a customer service representative, and an office manager at several New England locations. She also worked as a district manager/supervisor prior to her retirement in the mid-1990s. After retiring, the couple made their home on Cape Cod, finally settling in Millbury to be closer to family. Claire was an avid knitter, counted cross stitcher, and a coin and stamp collector. She enjoyed baking and flower gardening. Prior to the onset of her illness, she knitted hundreds of baby bonnet and matching sweaters for the NICU unit at Rhode Island Hospital. She also spearheaded a telephone office team effort to help support a battered womens shelter in Worcester. Claire was a member of the telephone companys Pioneer Club. Following cremation, burial of her cremated remains will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Upton. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Oasis at Dodge Park, 102 Randolph Road, Worcester, MA 01606, ATTN: Micha Shalev. (Oasis is a specialized care facility for patients with dementia and Alzheimers disease.) The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering Director, is honored to assist Claires family with the arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 16, 2020