Claire L. (Mason) Patten, 88, of Uxbridge passed away Thurs. Feb. 13, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William T. Patten who died in 2012. Mrs. Patten was an administrative assistant for the former Zayre Corp. in Framingham and later at Proteon Corp., retiring in 1996. She was born in 1931 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy (Kelly) Mason and was a graduate of St. Marys High School in Waltham, Class of 1949. She previously lived in Ashland for 33 years, Waltham and Marlboro. She enjoyed music and playing the piano. She is survived by her children, Catherine A. Harty, Sandra J. and her husband Thomas Bonacci, Linda M. Carreau, Susan P. and her husband John Robicheau, Nancy E. Patten, David C. and his wife Angela Patten, Barbara L. and her husband Paul Todaro, and Diane C. and her husband Kevin Shaughnessy; 18 grandchildren; 17 great - grand children & 3 great- great- grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son William T. Patten who died in 1987 and a brother Robert J. Mason. Visiting hours will be held Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 from 2-4 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rte. 122), Uxbridge. Funeral services will be held Monday Feb. 17, 2020 at 10 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the Good Shepherd Church, 121 Linwood St., Linwood. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Ashland. Memorial donations may be made to Partners in Charity, 49 Elm St., Worcester, MA 0160. www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020