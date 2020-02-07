|
|
Claire S. Farley, 84, of Holliston, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in North Stratford, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Harriet (Kennedy) and Raymond Savage. She was the wife of 25 years to the late Richard W. Farley who passed away in 1986. Claire loved being with family and friends, and most importantly her grandchildren. She worked at a number of banks and enjoyed her customers at First Mutual of Boston, Bank of America and Middlesex Savings Bank. Claire was an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed exercising at the Holliston Senior Center. She is survived by her children, Carole Martyn and her husband, Thomas of Millis, Karen Chapin and her husband, John of Medway; her siblings, Raymond Savage Jr. and his wife, Margaret of Cary, NC, 4 grandchildren, Eric Chapin, Elizabeth Martyn, Lindsay Chapin and Kathleen Martyn. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law, Joan Savage and Joyce Savage as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is predeceased by her brothers, Eugene Savage and William Savage. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8th from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michaels Episcopal Church in Holliston. Burial will follow in Lake Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metrowest Hospice, 85 Lincoln St. Framingham, MA 01702 or to Holliston Senior Center, 150 Goulding St. Holliston, MA 01746.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 7, 2020