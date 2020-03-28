|
|
Claire T. (Tumolo) Mongiat 88, of Medway, passed away Friday March 27, 2020 at the St. Camillus Health Center in Northbridge. She was the former wife of the late Alfred Mongiat who passed away in 1979. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Louis and Theresa (Deiana) Tumolo and lived in Medway most of her life. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1949. Mrs. Mongiat was employed at the former Rock Garden Restaurant in Medway which was owned and operated by her family. She also was employed in the dietary departments at Milford Geriatric and at the former Cushing Hospital in Framingham. Claire was an avid baker, and enjoyed making pasta and baking Italian cookies. She also was a seamstress and enjoyed listening to Italian music, and playing bingo. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a former member of the Sacred Heart Womens Club. She is survived by her children, Maria Mongiat of Milford, Elaine and her husband Michael Ciaramicoli of Milford, many nieces, nephews great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Louis Tumolo. The funeral and calling hours will be private and under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford Ma. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd. Suite 200, Framingham Ma 01701 www.diabetes.org Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 28, 2020