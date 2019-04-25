|
Clemence B. (Brisson) Cadoret, 98, formerly of Bellingham, MA, died peacefully after a short period of declining health, on Monday, April 22, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Worcester, MA. She was the beloved wife for 69 years of the late Raymond H. Cadoret who died in 2016. She leaves a son Raymond Cadoret and his wife Paula of Hopedale, MA and grandson Alex Cadoret and his wife Jillian of Bellingham, MA. Born in Three Rivers, Canada, Clemence was the daughter of the late Alfred and Rosalba (Laliberte) Brisson. She worked for Cadoret Bros. Jewelers, General Instrument and Northrop Corporation before retiring in 1982. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, sewing, playing cards and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by one brother Edward Brisson and his wife Claire of Narragansett, RI and her deceased siblings Georgette Chaput, Lucille Picard, Rachel Frappier, Lauretta Milano, Clement Brisson, Robert Brisson, Roland Brisson, Gerard Brisson, Noe Brisson, Marcel Brisson and several nieces and nephews. Funeral will be held on Monday, April 29th at 9:00AM from CARTIERS FUNERAL HOME, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale, MA. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland, RI. Visiting hours are on Sunday, April 28th from 4PM to 7PM at the funeral home. To sign guest book visit www. cartiersfuneralhome.com.
