Colonel Michael F. Matondi, US Army Retired, of Medway, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the age of 99 surrounded by his family in the comfort of home. He was the husband of the late Hildreth E. Hilly (Macleod) Matondi who died in 1993. Born in Medway, March 8,1920, the son of the late Fortunato Fred and Emilia (Romaniello) Matondi , he was a lifelong Medway resident. Having been inspired by his fathers service in WWI, after graduating from Medway High School in 1938, Michael enlisted as a private in company I of the Massachusetts National Guard where he quickly rose to the rank of Sergeant. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Michael, because of his leadership skills, was selected to attend Officers Candidate School. He was deployed to Europe seeing action in North Africa, Sicily and Italy where he rose to the rank of Captain. After separating from active duty , Michael joined the Army Reserve, and over the next ten years rose to command over 1000 officers and enlisted personal. He was promoted to full Colonel in 1969 and remained in that position until his retirement from the Military in 1974. Throughout his career, he received numerous service medals and achievement awards. For many years he served as the Director of Recreation at the Brockton, VA Hospital and assisted many Veterans with finding help at the facility. On the civic front, Michael was equally active. As Civil Defense Director for Medway and because of his outstanding program, he received a citizenship award from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Beginning in 1946, as Chairman of the Medway Memorial Exercises, he was responsible for all patriotic ceremonies. He led the parade and served as a master of ceremonies until retiring in 2015 at the age of 95. He was the Chairman of Medways 250th Anniversary Parade, the Lawrence Leigh Memorial, of Flag Day Exercises, the creation and dedication of the World War II Monument, The Korean War Monument, of the first in the nation Vietnam Monument and of the Monument to Desert Storm. He was Co-Chairman of the dedication of the Edmund Charland Field and served on many other committees. He was extremely proud of all his work to honor veterans and credits as one of his greatest achievements the restoration of Monument Square, now named in his honor. He was named first recipient of the Medway Hall of Excellence Award and was honored to be chosen Metrowest Citizen of the year and Person of Distinction. Colonel Matondi was a lifetime member of the Medway VFW, American Legion, Reserve Officers Association, of Milford, and the BPO Elks of Franklin and the Medway Lions. He is survived by his children, Michael F. Matondi, Jr. and his wife Linda of Hopedale and Maureen Lindsey and her husband Bill of Medway. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren He was the brother of the late Joseph Matondi, Anne Pleau , Jennie Mayer and Viola Olgiati. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, family members and friends whose encouragement and assistance brought consolation to our Dad in his final days. His Funeral will be held on Monday, August 26 from the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) 3 Barber Street, Medway at 9:15 followed by a funeral mass in St. Joseph Church at 10:00. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers expressions sympathy may be made in his memory to St. Joseph Parish,PO BOX 557, Medway, MA 02053 or the Medway Historical Society, 223 Main Street, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 23, 2019