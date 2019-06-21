Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Mrs. Colleen A. (Wilson) Sebastiao, 66, of Milford, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Brigham and Woman's Hospital in Boston after a very long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Sebastiao, and daughter of Janet (Coscia) Guidi, both of Milford. Colleen was born in Milford and attended Milford Public Schools, graduating from Milford High School in 1970. She also received her Associate's Degree from Quinsigamond Community College in Worcester. Colleen was first employed at the Clerk's Office of the Milford District Court. She then worked as a legal assistant for a number of local Milford attorneys for many years prior to her retirement in 2010. Along with her mother and her husband of 46 years, Colleen is survived by her two daughters, Kristy (Sebastiao) Lavine and her husband Eric and Brooke (Sebastiao) Earl and her husband Kevin, one granddaughter, Kendall Earl, and one step granddaughter, Madison Lavine, all of Milford. She also leaves behind a step sister, Linda (Guidi) Serra of Mendon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. She was predeceased by her sister, Doreen Savard and her step father of twenty years, Joe Guidi, both of Milford. Funeral services will be held Monday, June 24th, at 12 noon at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford. Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 24th from 10am to 12 noon, prior to her funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorial funeralhome.com for complete obituary and condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations be made to the , PO Box #417005, Boston, MA 0224, or donations be made to support the Cardiac Care Unit at Brigham & Womens Hospital. Memorial gifts can be made online at www.bwhgiving.org or checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with in memory of Colleen A. Sebastiao in the memo line and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, Development Office, 116 Huntington Ave., 3rd floor, Boston, MA 02116.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 21, 2019
