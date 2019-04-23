|
Conceicao T. De Macedo 91, of Milford, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at the Genesis Healthcare in Milford. She was the wife of the late Francisco T. Catoia. She was born in Nogueira, Boticas, Portugal daughter of the late Manuel Cornelio and Ana De Macedo and immigrated to Milford in 1985. She was a communicant of the St. Mary of the Assumption Church. She is survived by her children, Manuel Catoia, Clementina Peneda, and Gloria Cotas all of Milford, seven grandchildren, Nuno Catoia, Claudia Catoia, Maria Peneda, Daniel Peneda, Filipe Cotas, Jason Cotas and Michael Cotas, five great-grandchildren, Matthew Marcotti, Ashley Marcotti, Joshua Marcotti, Sophia Marcotti and Joaquim Cotas. The funeral will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. from the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. in the St. Marys of the Assumption Church on Winter St. The burial will be in the Nogueira Cemetery in Nogueira, Boticas Portugal. Calling hours will be held Wednesday from 5 to 8 P.M.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019