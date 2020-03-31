|
Constance Jean Baker (Palmer) of Medway passed away in her home at March 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She is the daughter of the late William "Cliff" Palmer and May (Washington) Palmer of Needham, Massachusetts. She was married for 67 years to her husband Ralph G. Baker who passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her 3 siblings Russell Palmer, Dorothy Kelly, Merrill Palmer. She is also survived by her four sons; Ray and his wife Claudia (Endicott, NY), Bob and his wife Donna (Bellingham, MA), Russ and his wife Pamela (Millis, MA), Rick and his wife Michelle (Chesapeake, VA). Three Grandchildren; Emily, Valerie, and Deborah and seven Great Grandchildren; Mikie, Jared, Seth, Eliza, Maggie, Ephraim and Genevieve. Born in Needham MA., her family lived in the Boston area all her life. She raised her family of 4 boys in Medway where they attended school. She was a dedicated Mom, surviving the antics and injuries of her four rambunctious sons. She liked to read, knit, sew, bake and was a fantastic cook. She would like to bird watch and collect ceramic birds. Send cards, if desired, and in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Medway Little League. Send to: Medway Youth Baseball, P.O. Box 702, Medway MA, 02053. Please make checks payable to Medway Little League. The family will have a private gathering at their convenience. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) Medway
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 31, 2020