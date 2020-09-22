1/1
Corinne M. Brooke
Corinne Marie (Travers) Brooke, 53 of Ashland, MA died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Those who knew Corinne will tell you that she was the strongest person theyve ever met and a true warrior, she "fought like a girl". She was fearless, beautiful, funny and genuine. Despite her cancer struggles she was able to achieve her lifelong dream of being a Mom when she and Jeff found the love of their lives in their son Giovanni. Born in Franklin on April 20, 1967 she was the daughter of Raymond and Shirley (MacEachern) Travers. She was a 1985 graduate of Tri-County High School, and a graduate of Rob Roy Academy. She had worked as a stylist at Silver Shears and as a loan processor at KeyHome Mortgage. More recently, she was a homemaker raising her son Giovanni. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Jeffrey, and their son Giovanni; Her loving parents Raymond and Shirley (MacEachern) Travers; Her siblings Raymond Travers of Franklin, Kimberly Doherty and her husband Patrick of Mendon, Holly Yadisernia and her husband Donny of Franklin; Her Sister in-law Lynda Smith and her husband Nate; and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. She was the beloved Aunt of nieces Brittanie, Olivia, Alexandra, Nina; grandniece Mia; and nephews Nate and Mikey. Friends and Family were everything for Corinne. She enjoyed cooking gourmet meals for all, and always made extra for all to bring home. She was most home on the beach with Jeff, Giovanni and a good book. She loved to be at Cape Cod, Rhode Island or her favorite spot in Aruba. Anyone who knew Corinne, wouldnt find it difficult to believe that she is on a beach right now. Visitation will be from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, September 23rd at Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www. ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin, MA. Her funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 24th at St. Marys Church, One Church Square, Franklin, MA. Interment will follow at St. Marys Cemetery in Franklin, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Giovanni Brooke Education Fund. Donations can be made via gofundme.com by searching for "Corinnes Family" page or by sending cash or check c/o Dean Bank 32 Hastings Street Mendon, MA 01756. Please follow all required Covid-19 guidelines including face coverings and social distancing.

Published in Milford Daily News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
