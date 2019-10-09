Home

Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Cornelia R. DelCastello

Cornelia R. DelCastello, 103, of Milford MA, died Monday (October 7, 2019) at Countryside Healthcare of Milford after a period of declining health. Cornelia was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Tomaso and the late Palma (Trilli) DelCastello. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1936. She was also a graduate of the former Framingham Union Hospital School of Nursing in 1939, and later did post graduate studies at Boston University. Cornelia had been employed as a registered nurse at the former Framingham Union Hospital and at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury MA. She also served as a US Army nurse during WW II, from 1942 to 1946. Cornelia is survived by her nieces & nephew: Evemarie Brennan of Milford MA, Michael P. Visconti Jr. and his wife Linda of Milford MA and Roberta Chamberlin and her husband David of Milford MA; her grandnieces & grandnephews; also her great grandnieces & great grandnephews. Private funeral services will be held from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Please visit www.edwards memorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Human Services Fund, c/o Sacred Heart Rectory, 5 East Main Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 9, 2019
