Courtney A. (Hicks) DiSabito, 89, of Milford, MA, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at the St. Patricks Manor in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Leonard J. DiSabito who passed away in 1984. She was born in Powathan VA, daughter of the Virgil and Bertha (Palmore) Hicks and lived in Virginia before moving to Milford in 1953. She was educated in the Virginia schools. Mrs. DiSabito retired in 1995 from Audreys Hideaway in Marlborough where she was employed a retail manger. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn and her husband William Marcolini of Milford, Sheila and her husband Ronald Lewis of Mendon, one sister Shirley Magaha of Nashville TN, four grandchildren, Amy Jo and her husband John Tessicini, Leonard Marcolini, Lynn and her husband Christopher Zacchilli, Corey Lewis, three great-grandchildren Jack Lewis, Jaxon Tessicini and Elliana Zacchilli. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday December 27, 2019 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd. Milford MA. A calling hour will be held will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. In lieu of flowers donations in her memory can be made to the St. Patricks Manor 863 Central St. Framingham Ma01701
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 24, 2019