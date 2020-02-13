|
Mr. Craig A. Johnson, 56, of Milford MA, died Wednesday (February 12, 2020) at his residence. Craig was the son of the late Paul H. and the late Judith A. (Chalmers) Johnson. He attended Milford public schools and had been employed in the flooring industry for most of his life. Craig is survived by his six siblings: Paul Johnson and his wife Cheryl of Milford MA; Susan Johnson of Milford MA; Cynthia LeClair of Milford MA; Scott Johnson of Milford MA; Derek Johnson and his wife Beth of Hopedale MA and Kimberly, wife of Antonio Cristino of Milford MA; many nieces & nephews and one aunt: Debra Sarwar of Uxbridge MA. He was the brother of the late Sherry Johnson and the late Wayne Johnson. Relatives & friends are invited to extend condolences to his family on Monday (February 17th) from 5pm to 7pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow. Visit www.edwardsmemori alfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020