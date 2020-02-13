Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig A. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig A. Johnson Obituary
Mr. Craig A. Johnson, 56, of Milford MA, died Wednesday (February 12, 2020) at his residence. Craig was the son of the late Paul H. and the late Judith A. (Chalmers) Johnson. He attended Milford public schools and had been employed in the flooring industry for most of his life. Craig is survived by his six siblings: Paul Johnson and his wife Cheryl of Milford MA; Susan Johnson of Milford MA; Cynthia LeClair of Milford MA; Scott Johnson of Milford MA; Derek Johnson and his wife Beth of Hopedale MA and Kimberly, wife of Antonio Cristino of Milford MA; many nieces & nephews and one aunt: Debra Sarwar of Uxbridge MA. He was the brother of the late Sherry Johnson and the late Wayne Johnson. Relatives & friends are invited to extend condolences to his family on Monday (February 17th) from 5pm to 7pm at the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. In accordance with his wishes cremation will follow. Visit www.edwardsmemori alfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham MA 01701.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -