Craig R. Huffam, 63 of Medway, MA, passed away at Milford Regional Hospital on Thursday, April 18, 2019. He lost his long battle with Cancer. He was the son of the late Richard R. Huffam and Patricia A. Huffam of Holliston, MA. He was the brother of the late Richard R. Huffam II, and his wife Cathey of West Palm Beach, FL, Robert Huffam and his wife Maureen, of Milford, MA, his sister Doris H. Isabelle, and her husband Joseph, of Meredith, NH, and his sister Lynne P. Astin, and her husband Donald of Mendon, Ma. He is predeceased by his ex-wife Sheryl Palmer Huffam, and leaves behind his son Mark P. Huffam, his wife CharlieAnne and their daughter Grace, of Brunswick Center, NY. He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Craig grew up in Natick and Framingham, MA. He attended Framingham South High School. Then went to work for Lewis Boyle Company as a Forklift mechanic, he also worked as a mechanic in Milford, and at Arts Towing in Milford, MA. Most recently he worked for Bengal Construction Company in Ashland, MA formerly located in Newton, MA. Craig enjoyed cars, his Motorcycle, Snowmobiling and boating on lake Winnipesaukee. He loved cruising around and listening to his music. There will be a Memorial Celebration on June 8, 2019, at The Crystal Room(downstairs)49 Cedar Street, Milford MA 01757. Please stop in and join us between Noon and 3 PM.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 26, 2019