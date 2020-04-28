Milford Daily News Obituaries
|
Cynthia Robator Obituary
Cynthia Robator, 68, of Holliston, passed away April 22, 2020. She was the daughter of Leonard Robator of Holliston and the late Clara (Steeley) Robator. She enjoyed attending services at the First Congregational Church of Holliston and loved being a member of the choir there. Besides her father, she is survived by her brother, David Robator and is predeceased by her sister, Cheryl Robator. A private interment will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Epilepsy Foundation New England, 1 Dunham Rd #200, Billerica, MA. 01821 www.epilepsynewengland.org/ Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 28, 2020
