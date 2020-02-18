|
|
Cynthia Watson passed away Feb. 15, 2020. She was born January 27, 1938 to the late Stanton and Alice Swett of Dedham. She is survived by her husband, William Ring of Newton; her sisters, Martha Cote and Shalmer Chatfield of Maine, her son-in-law, Patrick Hogan of Florida, her grandchildren, Caroline Penzias of North Carolina, Andrew Hogan of New York and Ethan Watson-Hogan of Vermont. Cynthia was married to the late Thomas Watson and is predeceased by her daughters, Pamela Watson-Hogan of Holliston and Allyson Watson of Framingham and her brother, Benjamin Watson of California. Simply put, Cynthia was a remarkable person. She has endured polio, a heart attack, breast cancer, hip surgery, and later dementia. She met each challenge with grace and always had words of joy and encouragement for her family and friends. Cynthia and her sisters had a wonderful relationship. Over the years, they would enjoy each others presence and spend hours conversing and laughing- always about shared interests or simple joys. Cynthia spent her earlier married life in Walpole, raising her daughters and living with extended family at Oak Shadows, an old family estate with an open revolving door of worldly visitors, dinner parties and lively events. After her daughters were in their teens, Cynthia went back to university. She graduated from Wheaton College in 1974, being admitted as the first adult continuing education student, a door which she was proud to open for many others to follow. She received a degree in psychology and worked with patients with Down Syndrome at Wrentham State, as a senior project. Cynthia graduated summa cum laude and was awarded membership into Phi Beta Kappa. Cynthia and her partner Bill formed a company that specialized in human resource development and executive training. Her respect for people and their growth and accomplishments were key ingredients for the success of the company. Cynthia was creative, an artistin her own right and always maintained a secret wild fun side. Be it a ball, a stick, a book, bubbles, a board game or just tearing apart an old chair for fun, Cynthia always shared with others her love of life. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her and all who learned from her to love life a little more each day. A memorial ceremony will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tippett House, 920 South St, Needham, MA 02492.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 18, 2020