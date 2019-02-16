|
After 79 years of life, Damien Leo Qualters of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband to Jean Ann Arcikowski Qualters, died in the early evening of February 13, 2019. His Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Christ Our King Catholic Church, 1149 Russell Drive, at 12:00 noon. The Rite of Committal will follow after in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road with military honors. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC. MOUNT PLEASANT CHAPEL. Damiens life began on January 12, 1940 in Mansfield Massachusetts, where he was born to the late Olympia DePrizio Qualters and late Harold Leslie Qualters. Damien proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a retired Automotive Executive with Chrysler Corporation, but to his family and friends he is remembered best as a man of loving action and service far beyond the runway and boardroom. Speaking rarely of his efforts, he lived a life of powerful, yet humble and quiet Christian charity. For the last 17 years, he faithfully served God and his congregation at Christ our King Catholic Church as the Usher Captain at the 7:30am Mass. In his neighborhood, among other things, he was known for giving of his time as a volunteer handyman and gardener for those who had recently lost loved ones. Today, his family remembers the unique blend of Damiens spirit-of his gentle yet intense love, electrifying sense of humor, and profound commitment to his family and his God-as they give thanks for his beautifully lived life. Damien is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jean Qualters of Mt. Pleasant; daughter, Deneen Steichen (John) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Christopher Qualters (Maryann) of Ann Arbor, MI; two brothers, Harold Qualters (Jeanne) of Albany, NY and John Qualters (Deborah) of Rowley, MA; sister, Mary Qualters of Albany, NY; and four grandchildren, Johnny, Carissa, Alexia and Christian Steichen, all of Mt. Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Our King Catholic Church Building Fund, 1149 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Meals on Wheels - East Cooper, P.O. Box 583, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29465. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com .
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 16, 2019