Dana E. Newcombe, 66, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at his home. Dana was born in Milford, Massachusetts and was the son of the late Lemuel Earle and Helen (Nealley) Newcombe. Dana was a graduate of the Hopedale High School Class of 1973. He worked as a mechanic for the former West Street Auto in Milford before moving on to work for the Volvo dealership in Southborough where his work was much sought after. Dana was a drummer in high school and after with his band Yesterdays Papers. Dana always enjoyed telling the story about playing with the legendary band Aerosmith at the Hopedale town hall back before they were famous. He is remembered, years later, sitting down at a drum kit in a friends backyard and playing Innagadadavida off the top of his head, reminiscing about those kinds of stories and the stories of friends and their bands. Always a perfectionist he could hear anything even slightly off in tempo be it a car, a drum or a heartbeat. Dana really enjoyed working on cars, fixing anything for anyone just for the joy of it. He was also happiest at the beach and spent many years living down on Commercial Street in Provincetown. Fires out on Race Point and Herring Cove Beach were a summer highlight. Dana was always making a little bit of happy noise wherever he went and saw some of the oddest humor in so many things. He always had a grin and a 'how you doin'for everyone he met. Ssss sssss ssss. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Dana is survived by his daughter Shelby-Lyn Blaisdell and her husband Jason; his sisters Linda Woloski and her husband Gerry of Milford and Robin Belsito of Grafton; his granddaughter Faith Marie Blaisdell; his niece Kelly Alger; his nephew John-Peter Alger; his lifelong best friend Tom Lipsky, and his former wife Anne Marie (Freniere) Newcombe of Milford. He is also survived by his cousins Diane Nealley, Paula Nealley, Richard Nealley (formerly of Hopedale) and predeceased by his Uncle Arnold Nealley, Jr. and his wife Margaret. Dana was the grandson of Arnold Nealley, Sr. of Hopedale. The family and friends of Dana are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Computers 4 Vets, P.O. Box 55, Epping, NH 03042. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.bumafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 1, 2020