|
|
Daniel J. Hollis, 19, of Mendon passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in Brigham and Womens Hospital, Boston with his family by his side from injuries sustained from an assault in Boston. Daniel was many things student, athlete, leader, artist, music-lover, friend. He was just 19 years old and only beginning to experience the world around him. His family and the small town of Hopedale, Massachusetts provided a strong foundation from which he took off to explore the thrills of life in the city at Emerson College. He looked forward to traveling abroad and expanding his creative pursuits through clothing design and marketing. While often receiving recognition for his play on the field or ice, it was the camaraderie of the team that Dan most loved about sports. For Daniel, life was about relationships and enjoying experiences with others. A 2018 graduate of Hope- dale Jr. & Sr. High School, he served as class secretary for six years. He was a member and former Captain of the Hopedale Lacrosse Team where he is recognized as one of the States all-time leading lacrosse goalies. He also played and was the Asst. Captain with the Hopedale- Milford Co-Op High School Hockey team, a member of the Hopedale High School Golf Team, and played for a number of youth hockey organizations and club lacrosse teams. At Emerson College, he was presently a member of the Emerson College Lacrosse Team. Dan is survived by his parents Jason R. Hollis and Jennifer A. Kelly; his sister Kathryn L. Hollis; his paternal grandparents Richard and Maryan Hollis; many aunts, uncles, and cousins, and his trusted canine companion Bauer. He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Janet and Norbert Kelly, Jr. Visiting hours will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 1|5 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. A remembrance service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 3 PM in the Faith Community Church, 146 E. Main St., Rte. 135, Hopkinton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Daniel J. Hollis Foundation, c/o UniBank for Savings, 91 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019