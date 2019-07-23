|
Daniel Nelson Barnes, 86, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Dan was the son of Viola M. (Nelson) Barnes and Daniel Kinsley Barnes. Da n was a lifelong Mendon resident and a friend to many. At the age of sixteen, he and a classmate opened a newsstand. After several weeks the classmate backed out of the deal and Dan went on to open what was a small store called Dannys Variety. It became the place where neighbors gathered each morning for coffee and local news. When Dan entered the US Army, his mother and father ran the store until it was sold in the early seventies. He graduated from Mendon High School in 1950 and continued his studies at Becker College and Boston University. Dan was a member of the National Guard and enlisted in the Army in 1952. He served as a Sergeant in the Army Security Agency in Japan during the Korean War. After returning from the service, he married Shirley (Steere) Barnes on February 11, 1956. Together they raised four children. They have been active members of the First Parish Unitarian Congregation in Mendon throughout their marriage. Dan began work for Eugene H. Mathias Accounting in 1956. He later became partner and as the business expanded, it became Mathias, Barnes and Henshaw, LLP. He retired from the company in 1995. He held memberships with National Association of Public Accountants and the Massachusetts Association of Accountants throughout his career. An avid servant of his community, Dan was a 50+ year member of Solomons Temple Lodge of Masons AF & AM, former member of Orion Chapter # 110 of Eastern Star, Roger L. Wood Legion Post Mendon, a former member of Brothers of the Brush, and served on the Town of Mendon Finance Committee for over 9 years. In his retirement, he took pride in meticulously caring for his yard and home and could often be seen riding his tractor adorned in a straw hat. He and Shirley traveled extensively to nearly all of the 50 states, as well as the Islands and much of Europe. Their favorite mode of travel was river cruising. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of 63 years; children David (Denise) of Newport, RI, Debra (Mark) of Gaithersburg, MD and Charleston, SC, Susan (Neal) of Milan, NH, and Sandra of Lee, MA; grandchildren Kirk (Rebecca), Jillian (Mac), Kelsey (Jose), Daniel, and Jessica (Michael) and great grandson Rhys; and sister-in-law Nancy Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Edward Barnes. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5-7pm at the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford. A celebration of life will take place on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11am at the First Parish Unitarian Congregation, 13 Maple Street, Mendon. Full Military Honors will be offered at the conclusion of the celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 29 Congress Street, Milford, MA 01757. www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on July 23, 2019