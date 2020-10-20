Daniel P. Goodwin, 57, of Whitinsville, MA, passed away on April 16, 2020. He is the father of Emily E. Goodwin and leaves his long time girlfriend and mother of his daughter Kimberly A. (Trites) Butts of Blackstone, MA. He is the son of the late James A. and Patricia L. (Callahan) Goodwin. He is the brother of the late James A. Goodwin and his wife, Helen of Sanford, ME, Lawrence E. Goodwin of Norwood, MA, Kenneth S. Goodwin and his wife, Cathijo of Uxbridge, MA, Helen L. Russell and her husband, Glenn of Blackstone, MA, Janice A. Harris of Northbridge, MA and the late Allan M. Goodwin. Funeral will be held on Friday, October 23rd with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at St. Theresa Church, 630 Rathbun St., Blackstone, MA. Interment will follow at St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Bellingham. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. For complete obituary and guest book visit cartiersfuneralhome.com
