Cartier's - BELLINGHAM
151 S MAIN ST
Bellingham, MA 02019
(508) 883-8383
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:30 PM
Daniel P. Milette Obituary
Daniel P. Milette, 70, of Bellingham, Mass. passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Milford Regional Medical Center with loving family by his side. He is the beloved husband for 33 years of Cathy A. (Walls) Oei-Milette of Kansas City, Mo. Born in Woonsocket, R.I. on November 20, 1949 the son of the late Roland R. and Therese C. (Bouvier) Milette. He is the loving father of Dawn D. Costa and her husband, Virgil of Bellingham, Mass., Doreen M. Milette of Attleboro, Mass. and stepfather of John W. Oei of Carmel, Ind. and Tammy L. Adams and her husband, Ken of Kansas City, Mo. He is the brother of Richard Milette and his wife, Judy of North Smithfield, R.I. and Marc Milette and his wife, Wendy of Sebastian, Fla. He leaves his cherished granddaughters Courteney D. O'Leary of Bellingham, Mass., Lia K. Adams of Kansas City, Mo. and great-granddaughter Brooklynn Rondeau of Bellingham, Mass.. He was the former husband of Diane C. Vaillant and her husband, Cam of Bellingham, Mass. Visiting hours will be held on Friday, January 10, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cartier's Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA with a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m.. Interment will follow at Precious Blood Cemetery, Woonsocket, R.I. For complete obituary and to sign guest book www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 6, 2020
