On May 31, 2019, comforted by his family, David A. Allegrezza, 62, of Milford, MA, died from renal cancer. Born in Milford, MA, the son of the late Aldo and the late Jeannette (Lucier) Allegrezza, David was a graduate of Milford High School Class of 1974 and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst Class of 1978. He held positions in accounting and finance over the last 40 years. David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Janice (Caracino) and their children Jacquelyn, Michael and Stephen; his brothers Craig, Robert and James and their extended families. The family will receive visitors between 5:00pm-7:30pm at Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford, MA, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. In accordance with Davids wishes, funeral services and burial will be private. Donations in Davids memory to Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) at www. curesarcoma.com will be appreciated. www.bumafuneralhome. com
