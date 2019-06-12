|
|
David Francis Azevedo, 72, passed away peacefully on June 8th 2019 at Milford Hospital, surrounded by his loved ones and friends. He was born in 1947 to Catherine (George) and Alberto Azevedo of Milford, and was raised in Prospect Heights where he learned the value of being surrounded by hard-working people, who came from different ethnic backgrounds. Dave was fortunate to have a large family that extended far beyond blood relatives. He loved, valued, and was proud to know each individual within his circle. Dave was a graduate of St. Marys Catholic High school in Milford, and enlisted in the Navy soon after graduation, to serve his country during the Vietnam War. He was an avid fishermen, and loved golfing, and also had a passion for music as he loved to sing. Dave was President of the Pro Bus golf league out of Hopedale Country Club for over 10 years, where he organized several teams and golf outings. He retired from Roche Bros. at age 65, where he had been employed as a Bakery manager for over 22 years, and was a member of Shining Rock Country Club in Northbridge. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, and singing in his music room with his wife and friends. He was insightful, thoughtful, diligent, methodical, and a strong advocate who built foundations of encouragement within all those he loved and cared for. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and his daughter, Teresa Ann Azevedo of Bellingham. He is survived by his loving wife, Delana (Lindsey) Azevedo of Bellingham MA, his step son John Brissette and his wife Kyra (Minihane) Brissette of Hanover MA, his daughter Gina (Azevedo) Whaley of Torrington CT. his son, David Azevedo and his wife Jennifer (Brady) Azevedo of Blackstone MA, his step daughters Maura and Tara Robinson of Bellingham MA, his sister Jean (Azevedo)Valente and brother-in-law, Dr. Louis J Valente of Bluffton SC, his brother Albert Azevedo, and sister-in-law Judy (Noel) Azevedo of Milford, and his nieces, nephews, and nine grandchildren, whom he adored so very much. Our time is everlasting, with the love of our family Calling hours will held at Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, located at 46 Water St., Milford MA, On Monday, June 17 th from 9AM to 11AM, with services to follow. A Celebration of life will be held at Bellingham Sportsmans Club, located at 360 Lake Street, Bellingham MA, on Saturday July 27 th at 2PM to 10 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Fund for Cancer Care, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on June 12, 2019