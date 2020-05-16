|
David Goodwin, 57 years old, passed away peacefully on May 14th, 2020 at Sturdy Memorial Hospital. David was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. He was so special; he was feisty with a great sense of humor and a truly sweet soul. Davids love for trucks, sports cars, his birthday, kayaking, truck books, and singing will continue to stay with us through our cherished memories. We will see him everywhere. Every time we drive past a McDonalds, see a police car, ambulance or a really cool big truck we will think of David. David will be greatly missed by Tracey Doyle OMara. She was the person he chose to be his mother; he loved her as deeply as she loved him. He was the cherished Son of Ben Goodwin and Stepmother Judith Goodwin. David also leaves behind his loving Brother and Sister-in-law Colin and Leah Goodwin, Nephew and Niece Tristan and Mira Goodwin. He also leaves behind his sister Tara Goodwin. David was loved by Casey OMara. He was predeceased by his grandfather Benjamin Goodwin, Sr. and dear friend Michael Doyle. He will be sorrowfully missed by all the Wrentham Developmental Center staff who loved him. They made his life full and happy and we are forever grateful for their dedication. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wrentham Developmental Center, the special gift fund, PO Box 144, Wrentham, MA 02093. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin, 131 Main Street, Franklin (www.ginley funeralhomes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on May 16, 2020