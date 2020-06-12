Colonel David Ignatius Davoren, Jr., passed away on June 5th, 2020 at the age of 79 at his home in Overland Park, Kansas. A decorated Vietnam veteran, Colonel Davoren faithfully served his country on active duty in the United States Air Force for 24 years before retiring in 1987. He was Born in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on January 19th, 1941 to Colonel David Ignatius Davoren and Inez Eleanor Davoren (San Clemente), both Milford residents. With his graduation from Milford High School, Class of 1959, Colonel Davoren received a Congressional Appointment to the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Graduating in 1963, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in United States Air Force and entered Flight School at Webb Air Force Base in Big Spring, Texas. Upon completion of Flight School in 1964, he was assigned to Minot Air Force Base in Minot, ND flying B-52 Superfortress G & H Models as part of the 5th Bomb Wing. Colonel Davoren spent 12 years as an active duty pilot including two tours of duty in Vietnam (1967-1970) where he served with distinction earning multiple citations for heroism including being twice awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, awarded for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in an aerial flight, and numerous Air Medals, awarded to recognize either single acts of merit or gallantry in combat or for meritorious service in a combat zone. In addition, the former Republic of Vietnam awarded him the Vietnam Gallantry Cross, awarded in recognition of deeds of valor or heroic conduct while in combat with the enemy. Originally volunteering and training to fly an F-100 Super Sabre Pilot while stationed in 1967 at Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, AZ for his first tour of duty in Vietnam, he was reassigned as a Forward Air Controller when the mission was reassigned to the Air National Guard. As a FAC, he would fly over four hundred sorties in combat operations in a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog while attached to the 9th Infantry Division, the White Horse Division, of the Republic of Korea Army unit stationed in Nha Trang, Republic of Vietnam from December 1967 until December 1968. In 1969, he volunteered for his second tour of duty in Vietnam serving as an Aircraft Commander in a B52D Superfortress as part of the 486th Bombardment Squadron stationed at U-Tapoa Air Base in Thailand flying missions in action over Vietnam. In 1970, he would return home to prepare for his attendance at Sacramento State University where he would earn his Masters Degree. After the conclusion of his flying days, he primarily served in the Air Force Systems Command, Headquarters Electronic Systems Division as a Program Manager at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, Massachusetts continuing this work until his retirement from active duty on June 30, 1987. After his discharge continued, he continued this work as a civilian contractor and returning to reside in Milford in 1990 taking over his familys home at 101 Congress Street where he resided until 2015 when he moved to Overland Park, Kansas to spend more time being a doting grandfather. A devoted father and grandfather, he met his wife, Jeanne Claire Gammel, daughter of Colonel Hans Peter Neilsen Gammel and Evelyn Merle Gammel (Jordahl), while stationed at Webb Air Force Base, and they were married on April 25th, 1964 and remaining together until his passing. Survived by his wife and two sons; David I. Davoren III, his wife, Carole A. Symonds, her two children, Alexander and Arianna, and Michael P. Davoren, his wife, Amy Davoren; their three children, Emily, Katy, and Jack; his two brothers, Paul L. Davoren, his wife Karen Davoren, and Dennis J. Davoren, his wife, Sandy Davoren; his niece, Tara Cirella (Davoren); and his nephew, Tim Davoren. Colonel Davorens ashes will be interned on the grounds of the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO at future date when current conditions sufficiently alleviate. At the familys request, in lieu of flowers, they have asked for contributions to Veterans assistance groups in your local community.



