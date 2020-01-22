|
David J. Mancini, 59, passed away on Saturday December 28, 2019 after sudden heart failure at his home in Ashland, New Hampshire where he lived with his beloved partner Jacqueline Lees. David had lived with a serious heart condition for many years, though he strongly and courageously persevered in spite of his condition. David is survived by his much-loved sons, Kyle, Brian Mancini and former wife Elaine (Horace) Mancini of Bellingham, MA; sister Ellen Hand of Douglas, MA; brother Ned (Edward, Jr.) Mancini of Worcester, MA, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. He also leaves many close life-long friends. David was born in Milford, MA on September 23, 1960. He was the son of the late Edward and Phyllis Mancini; the brother of his late siblings Kevin and Brian Mancini, sister Judy Bliss, and fraternal twin-brother Dana D. Mancini, who passed away on December 19, 2019 only nine days prior to David. As a child, David lived in the towns of Medfield, Holliston, and Medway; attending school and living for the majority of his life in Bellingham, MA. David was known for his quick humor and pulling hilarious pranks when least expected. He loved to laugh and put others at ease. He was a passionate learner, a 'Renaissance Man', a gifted, self-taught expert on many subjects; able to fill the room with his presence, volunteered in public service, willing to lend a supportive helping hand, and taught and shared his wealth of knowledge and experience with others. He was an expert and well known Ham Radio operator with the call sign N1IFG. Davids memorial and celebration of life will be privately held for family and close friends on February 15, 2020 in Bellingham, MA. To attend, RSVP his family by January 30, 2020 on Facebook or by email at: [email protected] com Also, to honor his devotion for Veterans, donations in memory of David J. Mancini can be made directly to 'Home Base Veteran and Family Care': https://giving.massgeneral.org/homebase/donate/?re_appeal=1911EVTPXXPD Davids family have also requested that a Go Fund Me page be set up to direct donations in his name for the 'David J. Mancini Educational Observatory and Ham Radio Station'. Anyone wishing to receive further updates and information, and to donate or volunteer in this effort, please send an email to: [email protected] hotmail.com His complete Memoriam is available through Cartiers Funeral Homes website, memorial page.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020