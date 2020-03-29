|
David M. Publicover, Sr., age 80, of Marlborough, died March 23, 2020 at UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester. He was the son of the late Harold A. and Frances E. (Aberle) Publicover and the husband of Mary (Moreau) Publicover married for 27 years. He was also predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Rita, Martha, John, Harold, Edward, Mark and Rev. James Publicover. Besides his wife, David is survived by his sons, David Jr. of Hopkinton, Kenneth and his wife Paula of Valparaiso, IN, Richard and his wife Kelly of Rochester, NY, Jeffrey and his wife Nancy of Columbia, SC, Andrew and his wife Colleen of Sudbury, his stepsons, Christopher Lill of Marlborough and Jake Lill and his longtime partner Jordan Bazarian of Marlborough, his brothers, Francis Publicover and his wife Veronica of Sudbury, William Publicover and his wife Anja of Alexandria, VA and Joseph Publicover and his wife Donna of West Newbury, MA, his sisters, Sr. Ann William Publicover of Mansfield, MA and Mary Brown of Bedford, NH. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren David was also the grandfather to the late Bridget and Robert Publicover. A funeral Mass for David will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bridget Kate Publicover, 30 Hopeton Dr., Rochester, NY, 14624 to go towards agricultural scholarships at SUNY, Morrisville, NY or to the Robert P. Publicover Memorial Fund, PO Box 66, Bolton, MA, 01740. Arrangements are under the direction of the Slattery Funeral Home, Inc., 40 Pleasant St., Marlborough, MA
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020