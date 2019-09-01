|
David M. Savaria, 49, of Milford, passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the UMASS Medical Center in Worcester. He was the devoted husband of 22 years to Louisa M. (Barroso) Savaria. Born in Milford, he was the son of Ernest and Angelina (Creasia) Savaria, and was a graduate of Blackstone Valley Tech, class of 1987. David worked as an auto damage appraiser for Al Brodeurs Auto Body in Marlboro for the last 3 years and 14 years with Encompass Insurance in Quincy prior. He was a loving father to his two children, Lucas F. and Abigail M. Savaria. Brother of Michael Savaria and his wife Dawn, and Doreen T. Trottier and her husband Brian Arena of Milford. He is also survived by his brother in law Domi- ngos Barroso and his wife Kelly of Milford, and his nieces and nephews, Ryan Trottier, Andrew Savaria, Madison Kane, Olivia Barroso, and Amelia Barroso. He is also survived by his mother and father-in-law, Francisco and Maria Barroso of Milford. Visiting hours at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, will be held on Monday, September 2nd, 2019, from 4-6PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10:00AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St., Milford, with Fr. Peter Joyce officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Savaria Children Fund, c/o Milford Federal, 246 Main St., Milford, MA 01757 For additional information, please visit www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
