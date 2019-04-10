|
David P. Edwards, 78, resident of Mendon, MA and a longtime former resident of Franklin, MA, died 2/4/2018 after a brief illness. He was born in 1940 in Richmond, VA to Alfred and Lois Crystal (OKelly) Edwards, but grew up in Newport, RI, Fall River, MA, and Utica, NY. He served in the United States Army in Germany during the 1960s as a German and Russian translator. Dave was an avid reader, artist, conversationalist, and games enthusiast. He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Edwards, her husband Scott Welsh, and their two children, Sebastian and Logan, of New York City; his daughter Heather Rockwood, her husband David, and their daughter Eleanor, of Attleboro, MA; his daughter Rebecca Edwards and partner J.P. Gauthier, of Leavenworth, WA; his sister Ann Blackwell, of Maple Ridge, BC; his nephew Dethe Elza, of Vancouver, BC, and niece Judy Hale Reed, of Pittsburgh, PA. A memorial service will be held at St. Johns Episcopal Church in Franklin, MA at 10 am on June 8, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for high quality books at a local public library.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019