David P. O'Neill
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Paul O'Neill, 62, died June 6th, 2020 due to health related causes. Born on June 8th, 1957 in Framingham, MA, David was the son of the late Rose (Millette) Hooper and her husband Earl Hooper, and the son of the late Robert O'Neill. David was a long term resident of the Medway, MA area and spent his last few months close to family in Virginia Beach, VA. David is survived by his siblings Carol Griffin, Stephen O'Neill, Donna Cassidy, Robin Ravida, Diane Albano and John O'Neill, and was the brother of the late Robert O'Neill and Daniel O'Neill. He is also survived by five daughters, Rhiannon Thayer, Kendall Gregoire, Heather O'Neill, Chesney O'Neill, Chadsey O'Neill, and eight grandchildren. David was a veteran of the Marine Corps and held great pride in his time of service. David was an all-around handyman, jack of all trades, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, a Pats game, and a comfy chair. David wished to be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, and a memorial service will be held for family and friends in the Medway area at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved