David P. Ramelli
Mr. David P. Ramelli, 82, of Milford MA, died Sunday (November 15, 2020) in Worcester MA after an illness. David was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Charles and the late Anna (Buchanan) Ramelli. He attended Milford public schools and was a US Marine Corps veteran. David had been employed for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for many years as the Superintendent at the Massachusetts National Guard Supply Depot in Natick MA, before retiring. David is survived by his sister: Carol Ann Madden of Montpelier VT; his nieces & nephews: Mary Madden of South Hero VT, Rev. John Madden of Worcester MA, Charles Ramelli of Worcester MA, Patrick Madden of Santa Rosa CA, Laura Hennesy of Milford MA, Jude Madden of Waltham MA and Nora Lovelette of Montpelier VT; also two aunts and several cousins. Davids family would like to thank the VNA Hospice & Palliative Care Network for their compassionate care of David during these last few months. Private funeral services will be held from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford MA. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. There are no visiting hours. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice & Palliative Care, 120 Thomas Street, Worcester MA 01608.

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
